Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark downgraded Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

TSE KRR opened at C$6.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.91. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$7.55.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

