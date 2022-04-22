Karura Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Karura has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003456 BTC on major exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $39.13 million and $1.43 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.79 or 0.07473198 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,575.68 or 0.99857538 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars.

