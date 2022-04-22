Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $695,042.57 and $207,391.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.37 or 0.07379845 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,606.59 or 0.99745332 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

