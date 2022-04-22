KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

KBR stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. 1,024,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.67 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

