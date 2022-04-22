Keep Network Market Cap Hits $347.35 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Keep Network has a market cap of $347.35 million and $1.80 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00034028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00104361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 657,492,033 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

