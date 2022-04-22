Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.54

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.54 and traded as high as $14.49. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.