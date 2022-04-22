KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

