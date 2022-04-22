Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.91.

KMI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. 161,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,794,428. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,176 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

