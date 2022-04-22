Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingdee International Software Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.00.

KGDEY opened at $187.35 on Monday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12-month low of $163.36 and a 12-month high of $388.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.43 and a 200-day moving average of $276.17.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

