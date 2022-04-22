Kingdom Game 4.0 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $402,195.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $287,191.36 and approximately $402,195.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07475005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,516.13 or 1.00259742 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

