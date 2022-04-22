Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives $36.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031,729 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 318,928 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,686 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after acquiring an additional 894,964 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 140,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,563,013. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.21). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

