Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.67 ($0.43). 8,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 63,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

The company has a market capitalization of £19.93 million and a PE ratio of 23.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Kinovo alerts:

About Kinovo (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through Gas Maintenance, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.