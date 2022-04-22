Klever (KLV) Trading 13.4% Higher This Week

Klever (KLV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Klever has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $119.57 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00045323 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.61 or 0.07401655 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,574.53 or 1.00085816 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

