Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.37

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.37 and traded as low as $23.39. Komatsu shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 96,430 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.
About Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.