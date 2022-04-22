Kontoor Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.