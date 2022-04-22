Kontoor Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.
Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
