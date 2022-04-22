KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stake Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB opened at $24.79 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

