Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.58

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.58 and traded as high as $16.84. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 100,484 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 18.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

