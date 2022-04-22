L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $246.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.