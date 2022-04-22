Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $6.500-$8.000 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $6.50-8.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $468.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $684.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

