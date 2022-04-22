Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $575.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $684.38.

Shares of LRCX opened at $469.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $524.26 and a 200-day moving average of $594.32. Lam Research has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

