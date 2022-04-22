Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $6.500-$8.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $674.90.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.43. 65,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.26 and its 200-day moving average is $594.32. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

