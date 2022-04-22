Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.22-$3.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,412. Landstar System has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.77.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.