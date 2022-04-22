Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.22-$3.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. 3,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.77.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

