Largo (TSE:LGO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Largo to a hold rating and set a C$11.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of LGO stock opened at C$12.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.45. The stock has a market cap of C$818.48 million and a P/E ratio of 28.73. Largo has a 1-year low of C$9.39 and a 1-year high of C$22.96.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

