Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 3.7%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 17,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 57,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$8.08 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00.

About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

