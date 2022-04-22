Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 3.7%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 17,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 57,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$8.08 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00.
About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)
