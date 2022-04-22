Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

Lazard stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

