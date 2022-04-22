LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $113.80

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.80 and last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.80.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($137.63) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($144.09) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.29.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

