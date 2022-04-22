LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $113.80

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.80 and last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.80.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($137.63) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($144.09) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.29.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

