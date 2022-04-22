LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $40.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $48,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in LendingClub by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LendingClub by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 931,673 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,651. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

