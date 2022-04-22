Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

About Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.