Lethean (LTHN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $187.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $348,960.33 and approximately $187.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,584.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.88 or 0.07403957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00264813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.98 or 0.00810589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.86 or 0.00699414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00087080 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00416998 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

