LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. LG Display has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LPL shares. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 146,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LG Display by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

