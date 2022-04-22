LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. LG Display has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 146,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LG Display by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
