Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,325 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $52,580,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 580.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,933,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $33,759,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.01.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

