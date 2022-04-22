Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.

LI opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.40 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

