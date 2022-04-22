Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Liberty Oilfield Services updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $18.44. 7,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,140. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.61. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 750.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 308,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 98,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 95,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth $890,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

