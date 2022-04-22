Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.03

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.20. Lightbridge shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 107,179 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of $74.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lightbridge by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lightbridge by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

