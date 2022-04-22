Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,243. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a current ratio of 13.83.

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

