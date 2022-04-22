Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.53.

Several research firms have commented on LSPD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TSE LSPD traded down C$1.47 on Thursday, hitting C$28.58. 1,462,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.91. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$24.91 and a 52-week high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

