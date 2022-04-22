Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

