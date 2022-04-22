Liquity Price Hits $1.76 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Liquity has a total market cap of $122.59 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004453 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.97 or 0.07463329 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,516.42 or 0.99772382 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00036499 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,508,721 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

