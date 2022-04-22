LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading 2.9% Higher

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.81. 258,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 90,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

