Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.80 on June 24th

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.80 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

NYSE LMT opened at $439.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.22. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 798.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

