Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.80 on June 24th

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.80 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.
Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.
NYSE LMT opened at $439.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.22. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 798.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
