Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$26.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.78. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.11 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $26.700-$26.700 EPS.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.37. 18,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,456. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.22. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

