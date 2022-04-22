Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 105,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 49,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The firm has a market cap of C$67.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

About Loncor Gold (TSE:LN)

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.