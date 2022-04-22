L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target Raised to €421.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($483.87) to €420.00 ($451.61) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.29.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $97.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

About L’Oréal (Get Rating)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.