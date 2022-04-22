Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,750 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,728 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,617 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,095 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

