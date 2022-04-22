Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $339.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $339.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $442.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $377.25 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.96.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

