Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $442.77.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.07. 7,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,497. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.96.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

