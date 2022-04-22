Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.32.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$15.94.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.9280948 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

