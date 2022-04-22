MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 392,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 314,463 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after buying an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.