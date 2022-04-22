MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. 72,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,833. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.78 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

